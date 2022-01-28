Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1440 (1415: residents, 25: visitors)Recovered cases: 10,838 (+88)Self-isolation: 1701Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 4Deaths from COVID-19: 88Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 100A total of 99,269 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 146 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 38 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,352Vaccines done (second dose): 40,712Vaccines done (third dose): 1401st Booster: 28,787

28-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR