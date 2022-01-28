Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 28th January 2022
Total tests done: 486,605
Test results pending: 190
Test results received: 486,415
Confirmed cases: 12,610 (+169)
Active cases: 1440 (1415: residents, 25: visitors)
Recovered cases: 10,838 (+88)
Self-isolation: 1701
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 88
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 100
A total of 99,269 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 146 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 38 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,352
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,712
Vaccines done (third dose): 140
1st Booster: 28,787
28-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR