It’s been a slow month on Main Street

The official definition of the January sales is “sales held after Christmas to encourage customers back to the shops”. Here in Gibraltar, walking down Main Street you will see red signs across shop windows stating ‘50% off’, ‘sale now on’ and ‘January sales’ to entice passers-by to stop and look at deals.In the UK, British retailers reported a better January in regard to sales than this time last year at the beginning of 2021, when COVID-19 lockdowns kept shoppers at home, but they still judged it as a disappointing rebound according to the latest ‘Distributive Trades Survey’ conducted by the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI).

31-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR