PolitiKO! - Let’s stop and go for the common good of Gibraltar

The ARMANDO LaGrande Coloumn Is there nothing in the world except political attacks as if the majority in Gibraltar have nothing to do but listen about ceaseless political bombardments. Is this the way Gibraltar as a whole wants to go?



All the infighting that goes must serve only those who have nothing better to do than persist in never-ending tirades which, do not transcend to the public at large, in fact such never-ending situations can well backfire.