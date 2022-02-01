Ryanair launches green fleet and starts price war with rival airlines

RYANAIR yesterday positioned itself as a “green” airline as it pledged to ramp up its flight numbers and kicked off a price war with rivals such as BA.
The cut-price airline made a loss of €96 million (£80 million) for the three months to December. While that was far better than the €321 million deficit for the same period a year ago, it was still worse than Ryanair had hoped.
It blamed “media hysteria” over Omicron for passenger numbers falling below the 11 million it had expected last month. Instead just 9.5 million flew with the Irish airline famed for its garish marketing and the outspoken views of CEO Michael O’Leary.
01-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR