Gibraltar talks which start today could provide an insight into the state of play

by JOE GARCIA As we advanced last week, the negotiations on an EU Treaty for Gibraltar will be resumed tomorrow in Brussels. This is the 5th round of talks to try and establish Gibraltar's links with the EU, and they will have three days to advance the situation to its next stage.

The previous rounds of talks have been ironing out what can be described as the less important issues, but what opens up now is an attempt at drawing together on the more complicated issues. The line being taken by the Spaniards is that the talks are going well, and they hope progress will be made.As we revealed last week, the new Spanish State Secretary for the European Union had attended a meeting of the General Affairs Council where Gibraltar featured. He is well known to the Gibraltar team.

