Industrial relations forum between GHA and Unite established

The GHA and Unite the Union have announced the establishing of an industrial relationsforum. For his part, the GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, said: “We held our first meeting last week which was well attended by Unite officials and representatives from across the organisation.

This is the first of a regular schedule of meetings towards working together to foster a meaningful working relationship and open and honest consultation."Going forward it is essential to maintain open and honest dialogue and problem-solve together, even when we don't entirely agree. I am confident that we all remain committed to providing high standards of patient care.”

01-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR