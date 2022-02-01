Industrial relations forum between GHA and Unite established

 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 - 09:37
The GHA and Unite the Union have announced the establishing of an industrial relationsforum.
For his part, the GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, said: “We held our first meeting last week which was well attended by Unite officials and representatives from across the organisation. 

This is the first of a regular schedule of meetings towards working together to foster a meaningful working relationship and open and honest consultation.
"Going forward it is essential to maintain open and honest dialogue and problem-solve together, even when we don't entirely agree. I am confident that we all remain committed to providing high standards of patient care.”

