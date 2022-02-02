Tailor made workshops and tutorials have been designed, covering different aspects of the arts which GCS is sure will be as much educational as it will be enjoyable.Award winning playwright Louis Emmitt-Stern will deliver several acting workshops for those interested in drama and writing. GCS Cultural Award Ambassador recipient, Gabriel Moreno will host interactive sessions on songwriting and musical composition as well as poetry and creative writing. A life drawing session will be run by the Fine Arts Association. MAG musicians will run a series of workshops focusing on different aspects of performing; from guitar maintenance, to preparing for a gig, as well as music mixing and production.

