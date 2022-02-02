Pepper Spray for Police recruits

New RGP recruits got to grips with the painful effects of Captor Spray during a training session last Friday. As part of their week-long Personal Safety Training, the recruits were sprayed with the incapacitant spray to learn about its effects first hand.

All Response Team officers in the RGP carry the spray, which is used as a nonlethal defensive weapon against violent offenders or those resisting arrest.The effects of the spray are an immediate loss of vision, short-term pain and extreme discomfort, symptoms that last between 15-30 minutes.No permanent damage is caused and no medical treatment is needed.

02-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR