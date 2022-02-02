St. John’s Ambulance new campaign to raise funds for new ambulances

From carrying out patient transfers, to providing essential first aid and medical support at events, St. John’s Ambulance has long played an important role in our community. Now, the organisation has begun a new campaign to raise funds for at least two new ambulances. I spoke to Matthew Turnock, a member of St. John’s Council, to learn more about this campaign and the work of St. John’s.

St. John’s Ambulance has worked closely with the GHA’s Ambulance Service for several years now. As a result of the Covid pandemic, this co-operation has increased and St. John’s ambulances have seen increased use.‘We’ve used our ambulances a lot more in terms of Covid transfers, when we’ve had to transfer people who were Covid positive to the Retreat Centre’, Matthew explained. St. John’s ambulances were additionally used to transfer patients with Covid from ships to their places of self-isolation.With the GHA concentrating on the response to the Covid pandemic, St. John’s ambulances have also been carrying out wider activities such as ‘day-to-day [patient] transfers’ to Spain.

