St. John’s Ambulance new campaign to raise funds for new ambulances
COVID PANDEMIC
St. John’s Ambulance has worked closely with the GHA’s Ambulance Service for several years now. As a result of the Covid pandemic, this co-operation has increased and St. John’s ambulances have seen increased use.
‘We’ve used our ambulances a lot more in terms of Covid transfers, when we’ve had to transfer people who were Covid positive to the Retreat Centre’, Matthew explained. St. John’s ambulances were additionally used to transfer patients with Covid from ships to their places of self-isolation.
With the GHA concentrating on the response to the Covid pandemic, St. John’s ambulances have also been carrying out wider activities such as ‘day-to-day [patient] transfers’ to Spain.
02-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
