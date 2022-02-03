Entrants from as young as 5 years for young musician festival

The Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians organized by GAMPA, now in it’s 17th year, will be held as from Monday 14th February to Saturday 19th February at the John Mackintosh Hall. The festival will see entrants from as young as 5 years old to 18 years old competing in different categories.

The categories include solo instrumental and vocal performances, duets and ensembles. The finalist of each category will go through to performing and competing in the Gala on Saturday at 7pm.

GAMPA is pleased to welcome from the British and International Federation of Festivals, this year’s adjudicator, Mr. Bryan Husband GRSM, ADWCMD, FISM.

Bryan trained at the Royal College of Music, London and at the Welsh College of Music and Drama, Cardiff. He has worked as a singer, actor, teacher and music examiner. Having performed in operas, musicals, oratorio and concerts around the UK and Internationally. Highlights in his career include having sung with Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli and Roberto Alagna.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR