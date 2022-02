The fifth round of UK-EU negotiations for a treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union concluded in Brussels yesterday afternoon.

The discussions covered a wide range of different areas and were held in a friendly and constructive manner. There is scope for progress on a number of areas and for further discussion on more complex and difficult matters.

