Initiative to up-cycle costumes instead of buying new

by MEGAN STRINGER Ahead of World Book Day 2022, which is one month away, local charity The Nautilus Project have launched an initiative asking people to donate old costumes in an attempt to avoid unnecessary waste and landfill.

This year marks 25 years of World Book Day, which first took place in the UK and Ireland in 1997. It is now marked in over 100 countries around the world.The aim of the day is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

03-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR