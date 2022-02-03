Culture of entitlement has spread across society
This formed part of the core electoral battles of 2015 and 2019 and politically the point was conclusively settled with the GSD routed on both occasions. Yet Azopardi dredges up similar arguments hoping that with Government’s popularity worn down by Covid, Brexit, and the passage of time, the economic critique that captured little traction then, can now succeed in denting the GSLP-Lib’s armour.
But the truth is that in order to properly understand the reasons for our “reckless” public expenditure, the exponential growth experienced in the past forty years, it is necessary to take a step back away from the party political fracas to gain a wider, deeper perspective and do proper justice in a way that politicians cannot do for fear of losing votes and popularity. This column is unconstrained by such considerations.
But the truth is that in order to properly understand the reasons for our “reckless” public expenditure, the exponential growth experienced in the past forty years, it is necessary to take a step back away from the party political fracas to gain a wider, deeper perspective and do proper justice in a way that politicians cannot do for fear of losing votes and popularity. This column is unconstrained by such considerations.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
03-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- TALKS END
- Coming: Gibraltar’s First Vegan Festival
- What’s so special about Special Branch?
- Initiative to up-cycle costumes instead of buying new
- Entrants from as young as 5 years for young musician festival
- Culture of entitlement has spread across society
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- GSD persist with criticisms going back to 2015, already adjudicated upon by the voters