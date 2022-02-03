Coming: Gibraltar’s First Vegan Festival

FOCUS: by RYAN ASQUEZ Gibraltar is set to celebrate its first vegan festival later this year. The Seeds of Change group is organising the event, which will take place on Saturday 29th October at Grand Battery House. I spoke to group founder Yvette Potter to learn more about the festival.

A vegan festival had first been considered around 4 years ago, but the idea was kept on hold because there was not much of a response. ‘I think it wasn’t the right time’, Yvette said.However, attitudes towards veganism have been changing. When Yvette founded Seeds of Change in 2016, they ‘started with very few people’.

