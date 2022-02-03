Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 3rd February 2022
Total tests done: 493,383
Test results pending: 166
Test results received: 493,217
Confirmed cases: 13,394 (+151)
Active cases: 1291 (1270: residents, 21: visitors)
Recovered cases: 11,840 (+106)
Self-isolation: 1465
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 100,135 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 134 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 35 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,392
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,749
Vaccines done (third dose): 140
Vaccines (fourth dose): 118
Booster: 29,142
A small group of immunocompromised patients who had previously received a third primary dose of the vaccine have now been given a fourth dose as a booster.
