Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1291 (1270: residents, 21: visitors)Recovered cases: 11,840 (+106)Self-isolation: 1465Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 100,135 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 134 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 35 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,392Vaccines done (second dose): 40,749Vaccines done (third dose): 140Vaccines (fourth dose): 118Booster: 29,142

A small group of immunocompromised patients who had previously received a third primary dose of the vaccine have now been given a fourth dose as a booster.

03-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR