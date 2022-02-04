The King’s Bastion became a leisure centre

by RYAN ASQUEZ

Although it is now often referred to as the Leisure Centre, the King’s Bastion was built in response to Gibraltar’s defensive needs during the eighteenth century.

As Dr Darren Fa and Professor Clive Finlayson wrote in their book on Gibraltar’s fortifications, ‘as the 18th century progressed and it became clear that Spain wanted to regain possession of the Rock, the bringing of the defences of Gibraltar up to scratch became a priority’.