by RYAN ASQUEZ
Last month PANORAMA published an article on reports of thefts from motorcycles in the South District. Despite recent arrests regarding thefts from motorcycles, media reports from the RGP continue to note reports of thefts from and damage caused to motorcycles, especially in the South District.
In response to PANORAMA questions on these incidents, an RGP spokesman said the following yesterday:
‘Since 1 January 2022, there have been 41 reports of Damage to Motorcycles/Thefts from Motorcycles, many of these events taking place in the South District.
08-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR