Chair of the Gibraltar Health Authority appointed

As part of the Reset, Restart and Recover post-Covid plans for the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) the Government has announced changes to the structure of how the GHA is to be held to account going forward.

As previously announced, the Minister for Health shall no longer be the Chair of the GHA Board, and different accountability arrangements for the running of the GHA have been implemented to depoliticise the running of the GHA.The Minster for Health, Samantha Sacramento MP, is delighted to announce today that Professor Ian Cumming OBE has been asked to take up the role of Chair of the GHA for 18 months.The Government announced landmark reforms to the GHA on November 30th as part of the “Reset, Restart and Recover” initiative for our healthcare services as we move into a different phase of response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These reforms include seven key changes.

08-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR