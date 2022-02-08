Queen Elizabeth II’s trip to Gibraltar - what do locals remember?

The tour covered more than 40,000 miles by land, air and sea.Queen Elizabeth II visited Gibraltar on May 10, 1954, where she was joined by her husband, Prince Philip and her two children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were just young children at the time. Their visit to the Rock was Her Majesty’s first and only visit, with many Gibraltarians wishing that she would come back and visit once more.Nevertheless, many other members of the Royal Family have visited Gibraltar over the years. On August 1, 1981 Prince Charles and Princess Diana started their honeymoon from Gibraltar. They flew into Gibraltar Airport and started their cruise on board the Royal Yacht Britannia.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR