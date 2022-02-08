Gibraltar congratulates Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee

On Monday, February 7 2022, a Royal Gun Salute occurred to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Her Majesty the Queen’s Accession to the throne.
Members of the public gathered to watch the salute at Grand Battery House, which lasted just over three minutes as officers stood to attention.
The Inspecting Officer, His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD, was hosted by the Regiment's Battalion Second-in-Command Major Timothy Cummings and Gun Position Officer Captain Richard Dagger, with the Officers and Warrant Officers of the Regiment joining at Grand Battery House to mark the occasion.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
08-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR