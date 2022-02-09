by MEGAN STRINGER This week from 7th to 13th February is Children’s Mental Health Week. This year’s theme is ‘Growing Together’. Childline Gibraltar are there for children and adolescents every day of the year to give individuals the chance to talk though any issues or problems they may be experiencing.

Their vision is for a society in which all children are loved, valued and able to fulfil their potential.The local charity have teamed up with several organisations around Gibraltar to raise awareness of children’s mental health in support of the week.Caroline Carter, Chief Executive of the charity explained that they especially wanted to mark the week this year, as they have noticed that in their statistics of children who contact their helpline; 60% of all contacts are related to children’s mental health – something they describe has seen a significant increase of last year as opposed to all previous years beforehand.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR