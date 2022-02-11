The future of the past is why history education matters

It was George Orwell in his famous science fiction novel 1949 who said; “He who controls the past controls the future.”

History is important in our lives; any ignorance of the past is one of indifference of one`s roots.

As children, we were taught in schools that history helps us understand where we come from, and who we are; particularly our own history which I trust has become synonymous with that of the united kingdom`s curriculum in schools.

It`s the same with our family`s history; as we leaf through the family albums of photos to understand a great many things about ourselves; although maybe nowadays there is no album to look at.

Nowadays I feel, there is a preference for `where we are going,` not, `where we come from`.

11-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR