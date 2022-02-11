Royal Gibraltar Regiment rehearsals

by RYAN ASQUEZ Next month the Royal Gibraltar Regiment will be carrying out Public Duties in London. We were invited to Devil’s Tower Camp to witness the Regiment’s rehearsals ahead of these important duties.

We spoke to Major Timothy Cumming, Battalion Second in Command of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, to learn more about the Public Duties and the preparations being made for these.DUTIES‘It’s split into a number of duties, the first of which is a three day duty that takes over Buckingham Palace and Saint James’ Palace, and that’s usually a three day responsibility’, he explained.

