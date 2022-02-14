THEN AND NOW

Since then, the 42-year-old has gotten married and now works for the Government.Explaining why she initially decided to enter Miss Gibraltar, Sam said: “I had just turned 17, I had to get my parents to come in and sign. I was under contact with a local company, for Sonia Golt, I was with her modelling agency and I did work for her like fashion shows and bits and pieces.“When I was a child, I saw Sarah Yeats (Miss Gibraltar 1990) in the car and I was a tomboy so I did a giggle and said I’ll do it as a joke back then and my family remembered that.“Years later, in 1995 I’d gone into Top Model and met my partner, who is my husband now.” Sam said. She noted they were joking about and he said if you enter Miss Gibraltar, he would enter Mr Gibraltar if they had it, and it just so happened they launched the men’s pageant that same year. “So we both entered at the same time and we both won” the Miss Gibraltar winner said.

