Long Service Awards Ceremony

Members of staff at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) were honoured to receive a Long Service Award from the Commander of British Forces Gibraltar in a recent ceremony held in Her Majesty’s Naval Base.

The award aims to highlight the recognition and appreciation to staff members who have worked in the organisation for a substantial period.Laura Rios was awarded her Locally Employed Civilian (LEC) Long Service Award after dedicating 17 years to MOD Gibraltar. She began her career in 2005 in the Janitorial Section but after four years, she served as Chief of Staff’s and then Commander British Forces’ domestic assistant where her efforts were greatly appreciated.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR