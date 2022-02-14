Picture Special on Latest Drug Haul

A Moroccan national, Mourad BOULAICH MEHAMDI, 32, of Tangier, has been sentenced to seven years in prison after importing £5.15 million of cannabis into Gibraltar.

He plead guilty to Importation of a Class B Drug, Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug (1.03 tonnes of cannabis resin) and Being a NonGibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a Valid Permit or Certificate.On 8 January 2021, RGP received a call at 7.45pm regarding a RHIB that had run aground on Eastern Beach. On arrival, officers found the abandoned vessel and seized 32 bales of cannabis resin, weighing approximately 1.03 tonnes.

14-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR