Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 821 (801: residents, 20: visitors)Recovered cases: 13,418 (+358)Self-isolation: 954Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 5Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 101,036 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 144 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 13 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,686Vaccines done (second dose): 40,784Vaccines done (third dose): 263Vaccines (fourth dose): 211Booster: 29,290

