Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 14th February 2022
Total tests done: 503,406
Test results pending:171
Test results received: 503,235
Confirmed cases: 14,464 (+180)
Active cases: 821 (801: residents, 20: visitors)
Recovered cases: 13,418 (+358)
Self-isolation: 954
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 5
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 101,036 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 144 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 13 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,686
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,784
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 211
Booster: 29,290
