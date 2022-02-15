Import duty: Postage, packing and insurance are included in addition to cost of goods

PANORAMA decided to investigate after receiving a query from someone who was charged fees at the Parcel Post for a parcel which took into account both the item’s cost and the postage paid (resulting in higher than expected fees).

In response to PANORAMA questions, a spokesperson from No.6 Convent Place said the following:‘It is a long-standing practice that import duty is calculated and payable on cost (value of the goods), insurance and freight (postage & package). The rate depends on the type of goods themselves. This has been the case for decades.’

