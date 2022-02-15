Focus: The Urban Excavations of the 1990s

bv RYAN ASQUEZ

The Main Street digs of the 1990s were the first urban excavations to take place in Gibraltar. To learn more about them, I spoke to Professor Geraldine Finlayson from the Gibraltar National Museum.

PEDESTRIANISATION

The excavations took place following the decision to pedestrianise Main Street. As the road surface had to be removed and then replaced by a new one, ‘part of the work of the excavations was going to be done anyway’.