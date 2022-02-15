Focus: The Urban Excavations of the 1990s

bv RYAN ASQUEZ
The Main Street digs of the 1990s were the first urban excavations to take place in Gibraltar. To learn more about them, I spoke to Professor Geraldine Finlayson from the Gibraltar National Museum.
PEDESTRIANISATION
The excavations took place following the decision to pedestrianise Main Street. As the road surface had to be removed and then replaced by a new one, ‘part of the work of the excavations was going to be done anyway’.
Due to these works, excavations would not cause further disruptions. ‘We are always very keen to demonstrate that doing archaeology and recording our past…doesn’t necessarily mean that there are going to be delays and uncomfortable situations’, she said.
‘So we thought if we don’t do it now we’ll never get the chance to do it at this scale’.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
15-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR