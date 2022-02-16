Technical Notice - Road Haulage

On 31 December 2020, EU law stopped applying to Gibraltar. Therefore, as from that date, all rights and obligations arising from EU law in respect of market access for services linked to the international transport of goods by road ceased.

Since 1 January 2021, and despite having no obligation to do so, HM Government of Gibraltar (“HMGoG”) unilaterally decided to preserve domestic legislation giving effect to EU rules in this area.This has allowed road haulage operators licensed in Spain and the EU to carry passengers by road between Spain and the EU and Gibraltar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR