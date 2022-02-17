Cross Frontier Group calls for the status quo to be maintained during negotiating process

For the Cross Frontier Group, the news regarding the positive progress in the negotiating process of the treaty that will regulate relations between the UK and the EU on Gibraltar in the future raises hopes that the whole process will culminate in a satisfactory way for the interests of citizens.

However, the entities that make up the CFG have demonstrated their concern about the news that has been circulating in recent days and that has a direct impact on the lives of both communities. Specifically, they have expressed their displeasure at the changes that it seems are going to be introduced in relation to goods vehicle traffic and to the management of waste disposal.

