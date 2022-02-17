The big players with hefty pay-packets within the Gibraltar Health Authority, the Post Office and in mental health are some examples of important government employees who have all escaped punishment under auspicious circumstances.

There are other cases in the private sector of wealthy individuals, one in particular who received millions of pounds in state legal aid before the law was changed following his conviction. He spent a fraction of the time he was sentenced in prison and now walks the streets as a free man, allegedly working for the government as a consultant.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR