Major developments approved at February’s DPC

by MEGAN STRINGER
Plans for the new National Theatre at the John Mackintosh Hall were unanimously approved by the Development and Planning Commission at this month’s meeting, which took place on Thursday morning.
The proposal is to demolish the central part of the current building, allowing refurbishment of the remainder of the building, permitting a new theatre to be inserted into the centre of the building.
The open courtyard which currently exists in the building is considered an essential part of the current design, therefore has been retained. The new mass of the auditorium extends westwards to create a new façade facing Line Wall Road and also creates an internal façade into the courtyard.
18-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR