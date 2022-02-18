Where in the pecking order we are actually placed

The world is in a very different place to what it was about 30 years ago; during this time there has been a gradual yet palpable decline of democracy.

In fact, it is quite evident that the model of good democratic practice as phrased by President Abraham Lincoln i.e. `government of the people, by the people and for the people, ` has been shredded; and what was seen as the world’s two largest democracies i.e.The USA and India both of whom have experienced the largest setbacks in this. What took place on Jan 6th 2021 in the USA has to be seen against the backdrop of the broader global crisis of liberal democracy i.e. where all sides in a democracy share a common commitment to its basic values.

