Cricket is now looking to take off in Gibraltar

Calpe Giants celebrated their victory over Tarik in the February 9 finale, in what was an exciting end to the showdown, as the Giants won by six wickets with just a single ball to spare.The ECN was founded in 2019 and has been running and showcasing tournaments across Europe ever since.After hearing that there was an up to standard wicket available on the Rock, the ECN could not wait to host the competition, which took place in the day/night form.Richard Cunningham of Gibraltar Cricket reflected on the huge efforts that were required to ensure that the tournament went ahead as scheduled: “We had just over three weeks to source the kits and get teams arranged, and ensure we could get all the logistics in place to get the series on.”“It's been a huge effort by the board, government departments and our players who have offered support all the way.”

22-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR