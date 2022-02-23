John Ghio: From Bunkering Superintendent to Captain of the Port

Mr Ghio’s association with the Port goes back some years. In 1998 he began working for Aegean Bunkering (Gibraltar) LTD. He was responsible for securing bunkering and agency licences and co-ordinating supply operations in Gibraltar and elsewhere. He was also involved in the establishment of a station in Morocco.In 2011 he began working at the Gibraltar Port Authority as Bunkering Superintendent. He was behind the introduction of the STS Code of Practice in Gibraltar that year, and by 2015 he became Senior Port Officer (Operations Manager). Two years later he was promoted to Marine Officer (Deputy Captain of the Port).He became CEO and Captain of the Port on 14th January this year after his predecessor’s retirement.

23-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR