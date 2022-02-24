Unite escalation threats at GHA are reprehensible

Renewed threat of industrial action against the GHA by Unite the Union’s non-Gibraltarian leaders has exposed just how detached and alienated from the Rock’s public interest, the trade union has become.

Sam Henessey and Stuart Davis, two Unite UK apparatchiks who were parachuted into the Gibraltar branch to take control after loss of confidence in the competence of the local leadership, have been spearheading an irresponsible onslaught against one of the most sensitive and essential departments in the community.This is not a run of the mill civil service quarrel, one of the recurring wrangles between unions and official side over terms and conditions of administrative staff.

