Flying start to first week of COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11 year olds

The children’s vaccine will be offered in two special paediatric doses, which are a more dilute version of the Pfizer vaccine, and will be given 21 days apart. Parents and guardians will receive an invitation to an appointment at the Primary Care Centre between 2pm and 6pm.The Director of Public Health has recommended this bespoke vaccine programme for Gibraltar to try to reduce the amount of virus still circulating in the community, and the chances of spread to those most vulnerable. Some children are missing school as a result of testing positive for COVID-19. Whilst symptoms are usually mild in the 5-11 year old age group, children can carry the virus and pass this onto household and social contacts. This is a specific consideration for Gibraltar, which has a very close-knit community and intergenerational households.

25-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR