The Gibraltar Fishing Club

To learn more about the Club and its history, we met with GFC Chairman Charlie Carreras, GFC committee member Mario Ramos and GFC member Charlie Lara.GIBRALTAR CIVILIAN FISHING CLUBThe GFC began in 1910 with the formation of the Gibraltar Civilian Fishing Club, a few years after the completion of the Detached Mole.‘The name – the Gibraltar Civilian Fishing Club – came as a result of locals who wanted to join the Ministry of Defence fishing clubs, and they said that they couldn’t because they weren’t military, so then they started the Gibraltar Civilian Fishing Club’, Charlie Carreras said.

