Gibraltar hauliers expect new border procedures today

This morning hauliers crossing from Gibraltar into Spain expect to face new procedures. Gibraltar’s exit from the EU means that the framework under which the industry operated lapsed at the end of 2020 when the transitional period came to an end.

The Spanish border authorities have indicated to the drivers of Gibraltar registered commercial vehicles that as from today they will require a permit from "extranjeria" to be able to operate in Spain. The issue seems to be the driver and not the vehicle but there has been a lack of clarity on the subject with suggestions that even ambulances might be affected.

01-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR