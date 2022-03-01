Gibraltar’s tourism market is now looking for a brighter future, after being placed into an occasional suspension for the past two years as coronavirus caused the first global pandemic in a century.

So far the government is optimistic over an increased level of tourism footfall for 2022, and believes there are already signs of recovery, although whether this will reach pre pandemic levels remains to be seen.Travel industry experts are predicting a full recovery by 2024, and Gibraltar will likely be no different.Of course Gibraltar has many facets to its tourism industry over air, land and sea.

