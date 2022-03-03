A replacement MoD radar was delivered by chinook to the top of the Rock yesterday by the RAF

A Chinook helicopter delivered 4 critical components of radar equipment to Rock Gun this afternoon, a key step in RAF Gibraltar’s upgrade to its Air Traffic Management systems. The fragile equipment was flown to the Upper Rock by experienced aircrew from 27 Squadron, RAF Odiham.

The air operation was in support of Programme Marshall, UK Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) programme to upgrade and support air traffic management capability across 65 units in the UK and around the globe. RAF Gibraltar’s Air Traffic infrastructure at Rock Gun will benefit from this investment, with an enhanced air traffic picture and improved system monitoring and remote management.

