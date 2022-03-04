GIBRALTARIAN WHO FLED UKRAINE WITH FAMILY ARRIVES SAFELY IN GIBRALTAR

Gibraltarian Darren Victor who lives in Ukraine with his family has described the relief of making it to safety in Gibraltar after fleeing the country.

Mr Victor, his wife Natalya, and their two children Sky and Erik made it to the Rock after an almost week long journey to safety, after Russian troops invaded the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv where the family live.

The Victor family met with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo at No.6 Convent Place shortly after arriving in Gibraltar on Thursday evening, with both Mr Victor and the Chief Minister embracing in an emotional hug.

