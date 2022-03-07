New conditions for Gibraltar ambulances to operate in Spain

The Government can confirm that Gibraltar ambulances will only be able to transfer routine patients for treatment to Spanish hospitals if they are staffed by GHA employees who live in Spain or by EU nationals.

This means that ambulance drivers and staff are being classed in the same way as the drivers of commercial vehicles with a requirement to register their employment status in the European Union.There will be an exception made for emergency patients in “life or death” situations, when GHA staff resident in Gibraltar will be able to carry out the transfer, on the basis that prior warning is given and evidence of the condition of the patient is provided.The same rules have been applied to St John Ambulance even though this is a charity largely manned by volunteers not by employees and evidently also not a commercial operation.

07-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR