Rhythmic Gymnasts shine in Cardiff and Spain

Rhythmic gymnasts Kylie Gavizio & Mie Alvarez competed in the National Sports Centre in Cardiff, Wales in the Zone B qualification competition for British Championships and hopeful qualification for Commonwealth Games 2022.

The girls once again did themselves and Gibraltar proud with both qualifying for British Grades in July 2022.The experience of working and training with the Welsh National team in Gibraltar before the competition helped enormously.The following weekend saw 4 gymnast start competing in the Spanish circuit after a very long wait due to covid.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR