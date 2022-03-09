Bars in Chatham Counterguard reported for excessive noise

by PANORAMA reporter Since the beginning of 2022, four bars in Chatham Counterguard have been reported for excessive noise, a spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed to PANORAMA.

PANORAMA put questions to the RGP following a report in Monday’s media report, which stated: ‘At 0153 on Saturday morning (5 March), following a complaint of excessive noise from a member of the public, the owners of two bars in Chatham Counterguard were reported for process.’Chatham Counterguard is a place in Gibraltar that is busy every weekend, and an area known for people to meet up and socialise - which could be disruptive for residents who live nearby.

