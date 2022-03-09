Final Royal Gibraltar Regiment rehearsals before Public Duties in London

by PANORAMA reporter Yesterday soldiers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment carried out the final rehearsals for their Public Duties in London. Soldiers including six soldiers from the Royal Bermuda Regiment braved the cold, wind and rain at Devil’s Tower Camp to prepare for these duties.

Lieutenant Rhodri-Thomas, Platoon Commander in I Company, told us that preparations for the duties were going ‘very well actually’.‘I think the lads are really looking forward to it. We have been grinding quite hard day in day out for these duties, and everyone’s spirits are quite high’, he said.‘Going to London is a big deal for the Regiment’.Lieutenant Rhodri-Thomas added that these duties are a ‘huge honour’.

