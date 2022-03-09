HMGoG welcomes 7 Ukrainian nationals

The Government of Gibraltar is delighted to announce the safe arrival to Gibraltar of 7 Ukrainian nationals; 4 women and 3 children. This is the first cohort of Ukrainian nationals who have arrived to Gibraltar following the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

These individuals are linked to Gibraltar through a Gibraltar-registered company and either worked for the company from Ukraine or have family members who work for the company in Gibraltar. The Office for Civil Contingencies has supported them throughout their journey to Gibraltar, including in obtaining travel documents and assisting with logistical arrangements, and are providing temporary accommodation at the Europa Retreat Centre until further arrangements can be made.

