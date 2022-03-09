Gillian Guzman celebrates 10 years as Gibraltar’s first female QC

Yesterday marked International Women’s Day with #breakthebias the hashtag being lauded around social media. Aptly, yesterday also saw the 10-year anniversary of Hassans’ Partner Gillian Guzman taking silk, not only the first female to do so, but also the youngest appointee - a true trailblazer in the #breakthebias stakes.

Gillian knew from a young age that she wanted to pursue a career in law, and she would be the first in her family to do so. Having been raised in a family whose moral fibre staunchly advocated to “sticking with what she believed in”, she fearlessly dedicated herself to achieving her goal and after studying at University of Wales, Cardiff, Gillian was called to the bar in 1994. Today she leads a dedicated team at Hassans advising on common law cases, human rights, family law, employment, personal injury and clinical negligence amongst other areas. She has developed a market leading practice undertaking extensive and challenging court work before all court tiers in Gibraltar and supports clients from all walks of life, from lay individuals to corporate entities.

