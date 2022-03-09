Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 9 March 2022
Total tests done: 520,509
Test results pending:219
Test results received: 520,290
Confirmed cases: 15,764 (+47)
Active cases: 273 (262: residents, 11: visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,328 (+24)
Self-isolation: 364
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,773 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 37 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 11 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,998
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,958
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 273
Booster: 30,230
