Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 273 (262: residents, 11: visitors)Recovered cases: 15,328 (+24)Self-isolation: 364Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 2Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 102,773 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 37 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 11 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,998Vaccines done (second dose): 40,958Vaccines done (third dose): 263Vaccines (fourth dose): 273Booster: 30,230

09-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR